Israel's fatalities from coronavirus reach 232

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours is the lowest in a month and a half.

The death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 232, according to an update published on Sunday evening by the Ministry of Health.

The number of cases stands at 6,227, with 94 in serious condition, and 76 of them on respirators. So far, 9,749 patients have recovered.

Only 29 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Israel over the last 24 hours, the lowest number in the past month and a half.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Israel since the outbreak stands at 16,208.

The Ministry of Health will on Monday bring for Cabinet approval a draft of the emergency regulations ahead of Lag Baomer, which will prohibit bonfires from May 11 to May 12, on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

According to Channel 13 News, the entrance to Mount Meron will not be permitted to anyone who is not a resident of the area or who is not a qualified person. This provision has the exception that the ministers of Religious Affairs, Health, Interior and Transportation can grant exceptional permits to enter Mount Meron for lighting bonfires.

The Ministry will publish its outline for a return to routine within about a month and a half. The next phase, which will take place in about a week, will see schools reopening for students in grades 4-6 as well as the reopening of hotels, markets, gyms and studios, swimming pools, professional sports without the presence of fans, libraries, museums and cultural institutions. In addition, classes in community centers will be permitted.

The third phase, scheduled to start on May 31, will include the opening of banquet halls, restaurants, bars, cinemas and theaters. In the final stage, scheduled for June 14, all activities will be permitted, subject to maintaining distance between people and the wearing of masks.