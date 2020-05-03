New bill would disqualify terrorist supporters from holding office

Bill calls for any discovery of an MK's support for terrorism to be considered grounds for disqualification:

Srugim Hebrew news reported that a new bill submitted by MK Ofir Katz (Likud) calls for amendments to the Knesset's disqualification process, so that any discovery of an MK's support for terrorism would be considered grounds for disqualification: "The Supreme Court should not encourage terror supporters to sit in the Knesset. This should come to a stop."

Following the turmoil surrounding attempts to disqualify the Joint List's Heba Yazbek in the recent election campaign, MK Katz on Sunday submitted a bill whose articles are intended to amend the Knesset's disqualification process.

The proposed amendment would make it possible to disqualify a party from within a list that had joined together. It was also proposed to expand the disqualification clauses, so that any support for acts of terrorism committed against the state or its civilians, even if a single perpetrator was involved, would be considered grounds for disqualification. Terrorist supporters would face disqualification even if there is was no "critical mass," amounting to a few instances of explicit or implicit support.

At the same time, it was proposed to change the Supreme Court's procedure for approving the Election Commission's decision to disqualify an MK from forming the government, which would allow the candidate to appeal the Election Commission's decision.

The proposal states that the change is intended to "strengthen the power of the committee and prevent the Supreme Court from interfering and trampling on the Knesset's decision to represent the public."