Likud MK May Golan submits sovereignty bill

MK Golan introduced a bill that would see the application of Israeli sovereignty in Jordan Valley, Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

MK May Golan (Likud) has submitted a Knesset bill for the application of Israeli law in the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea area, and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) also joined the initiative.

MK Golan said, "This is an area that is a political, security, and economic asset, and there are thousands of Zionist Israelis and true pioneers who are an integral part of the State of Israel [there]."

"The bill is intended to rectify the existing situation and end all historical injustice. I have no doubt that there is a broad consensus in all parts of the Knesset that supports the proposal and it is time to implement it," she added.

Trump's "Deal of the Century," in principle provides Israel a green light to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria.

As of now, the US administration has yet to declare support for the measure, and at this stage it is unclear what the application of sovereignty would entail.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani said, "I applaud MK May Golan, who today received an exemption from the initial reading of the bill to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Northern Dead Sea area, and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The bill can already be introduced for preliminary reading at the Knesset plenum."

"The proposed law would apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley without recognition of a "Palestinian state" that endangers the future of the State of Israel, nor does it refer to President Trump's 'Deal of the Century.' We urge all Knesset members of the national camp to stand behind the bill in order to promote sovereignty and prevent the establishment of an Palestinian state, God forbid," Elhayani concluded.