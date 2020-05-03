Supreme Court hears petitions against Netanyahu forming gov't

A panel of 11 Supreme Court judges on Sunday morning began discussing the arguments to bar Netanyahu from forming a government.

The Supreme Court will also hear petitions challenging the Likud-Blue and White coalition deal.

Either case carries with it the danger of forcing another election, after three polls in less than a year failed to produce a government, leaving Israel in political deadlock.

"Today we shall hear arguments on the question of bestowing the duty of forming a government on a Knesset member against whom an indictment has been filed," Chief Justice Esther Hayut said as she opened proceedings.

"Tomorrow there will be a hearing on the second issue, regarding the coalition agreement," she said, sitting at the head of a panel of 11 judges, all wearing face masks in line with COVID-19 precautions.

At the beginning of the hearing, Attorney Anar Helman, representing the Attorney General’s office, argued that there is nothing preventing Netanyahu from forming a government.

“The central consideration that must be taken into account is the realizing the will of the voter. That is the founding principle of Israeli democracy. There were elections and their results must be honored. The government being formed reflects the will of the voter and the court must honor it.”

Attorney Michael Ravillo, representing Netanyahu, said that “the connection between elected representatives and the voter is sacred, even when talking about an MK at the end of the list that no voter has even heard of. Certainly this is true when talking about the candidate for prime minister. How dare the petitioners come before this court in its broadest composition, how can it be said that this panel can replace voters?"

The hearing was broadcast live on the court website.