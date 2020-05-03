'I opened the glove compartment and found guns'

An Arab car driver arrived on Tuesday about two weeks ago at the a-Za'ayim crossing between Jerusalem and Ma'aleh Adumim and raised the suspicion of IDF soldiers and Border Police forces stationed at the crossing.

While waiting in line, the driver began tinkering with the glove compartment of the vehicle, claiming to have a copy of the Koran inside, but the soldiers found that he had two M-16 weapons assembling sets hidden in the glove compartment.

The driver was arrested and an investigation was opened into the incident. The driver has since been indicted. Two more M-16 assembling sets were found in his home, as well as another weapon, bullets, and shell casings.

Erez Battalion soldier Corporal Nikita Rodsevich, 21, from Kiryat Haim, said: "We received a report of a shooting at the a-Ze'im checkpoint, and a resident approached us at the crossing without a permit while behaving suspiciously and searching for things in his car."

''After checking the car, we opened the glove compartment and saw the M-16 weapon assemblies. We arrested the suspect and put him under investigation. I felt important and that the hard work of the soldiers at the crossings is finally paying off."