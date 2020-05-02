Hasidic rebbe calls on followers to immigrate to Israel - before it's too late

The Rimenover Rebbe, Rabbi Chaim Elazar Wassertheil of Brooklyn, called on his followers to immigrate to Israel immediately, the Jewish Press reported, quoting Behadrei Haredim.

In 2015, Rabbi Wassertheil issued a similar call, urging US Jews to leave before civil war breaks out in the country.

Leave while it's possible," the Jewish Press quoted him as saying then. "Things will get worse and it will be difficult to move from one country to another." He added that prior to World War II, some hasidic rebbes asked their followers to move to Israel, but "part of the decree was that the Jews didn't listen."

"Whoever can afford to rise and ascend to the Holy Land should do it as soon as possible, and this includes large parts of South America and most of Europe. The US will also become a dangerous place mired in war, and it is still too early to tell which US state will survive....the Land of Israel will be the safest place to survive the war, even though there will be terrible difficulties there as well."

He himself, however, could not immigrate, he said: "I don't have permission to do so - in Heaven they are holding me back for the time being, to stay here in the US."