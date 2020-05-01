What will yeshiva studies look like in the age of coronavirus?

Officials at yeshivas across Israel preparing to reopen. But how will they operate within social distancing restrictions?

With the Israeli government gradually loosening the social distancing restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, yeshivas in the Jewish state are preparing to open their doors for the first time since March.

But with many restrictions still in place, how will yeshivas - in particular yeshiva high schools and hesder yeshivas - function?

This past Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu signed a directive providing special guidelines for the reopening of Israeli yeshivas, with the goal of limiting contact between yeshiva students by separating them into small units, or learning ‘capsules’, as the order dubs them.

During an initial two-week period, yeshivas will be separated into groups (or ‘capsules’) of no more than 26 students, with each ‘capsule’ assigned a separate area, with no direct contact with members of other ‘capsules’.

For yeshivas – such as yeshiva high schools and hesder yeshivas - with dorms and dining rooms, the capsules will each be provided with separate sleeping areas, bathrooms, and dining facilities.

After the 14-day trial period, the capsules will be allowed to meet together, for a period of 30 days.

During the first 45 days of operation, students living at their yeshivas will have no direct contact with the outside world, remaining inside the compound.

If a student chooses to leave, or is compelled to leave, his yeshiva during the first 45 days of studies, he will not be permitted to return to his capsule.

A special government team, headed by Brigadier General (Res.) Mordechai Kahana, will enforce the new rules and ensure compliance in yeshivas across the country. The team includes officials from the Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, and senior officials from yeshivas and seminaries.

Not all yeshivas will be permitted to reopen. Kollels - or yeshivas for older, married students – have not yet been allowed to resume operation.