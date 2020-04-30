Trains to resume on May 16

Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich has decided that passenger train traffic will be gradually resumed beginning in two weeks.

Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich has decided that passenger train traffic will be gradually resumed starting on the night of Saturday, May 16.

Rail traffic will be renewed, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Health, taking into account all the components needed to maintain passenger health, given the natural difficulty of maintaining the necessary social remoteness in railway cars.

Railway passengers will be required to be socially responsible, as in all public places, including maintaining social distance, wearing a mask, and not travelling if they display any symptoms.

Given the approval required, rail traffic will be resumed in large part as early as mid-May, with the exception of a number of lines that will be answered by public transport or shuttles. It is assumed that IDF soldiers will continue to use Defense Ministry transportation.

In anticipation of the resumption of activity, Israel Railways will conduct an information campaign among passengers and operate an increased inspection system at the entrance to the stations. The security guards will check passengers heat, question passengers, and require a mask and hand sanitizer.

In the two weeks remaining until train service returns to normal, the infrastructure projects will continue to accelerate on the tracks, as well as additional projects, with the aim of anticipating as many future projects as possible and facilitating as far as possible and ensuring the future operation of the trains with minimum delay when the service is restored.