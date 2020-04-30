Russian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive. I must obey the isolation instructions and must do so for the safety of my colleagues," Mishustin said in a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders agreed that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should replace Mishustin as prime minister while he enters self-isolation.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Russia stands at 1,073. The total number of recorded coronavirus cases in Russia crossed 100,000 Thursday.