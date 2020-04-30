Blue and White MKs to donate 20% of their salaries

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis and the state of the economy, the Blue and White faction decided that each of the Knesset members will contribute 20% of their salaries starting with April.

It was also decided that with the establishment of the government, the option to cut the salaries of senior officials, including ministers and Knesset members, will be promoted to the Knesset plenum, at least for the duration of the crisis.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz made it clear to members of the faction on Thursday that he does not intend to use the housing clause contained in the coalition agreement and will remain in his home in Rosh HaAyin.

The decision on the donation of wages was made following the work of Blue and White MK Meirav Cohen with other members of the faction over the last week.

In this context, the issue was also examined comparatively and the legal options available to Knesset members at this time were examined.

Even before the decision was taken, a large part of the faction's Knesset members have donated part of their salary in recent months.