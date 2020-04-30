Likud official warns High ahead of hearings on Netanyahu's fitness to form government it could cause new round of elections.

A Likud official sent a warning to the High Court ahead of the court's hearing on the petitions against the choice of Prime Minister Netanyahu to form the next government.

"The intervention of the High Court will inevitably lead to new elections at the center of which will be the High Court's powers and the overrule clause," the official said.

Eight petitions have been submitted to the High Court arguing that Netanyahu should not be tasked with forming the government while under indictment. The High Court will hold hearings on the petitions on Sunday and Monday. The hearings will be broadcast live on the court website and Twitter account.