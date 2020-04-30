Sbarro bomber kicked off social media platforms

Following ADL complaint, Twitter, Instagram remove accounts of Ahlam Tamimi, the terrorist behind the murder of 15 civilians in pizza store.

A terrorist who played a key role in planning and carrying out the bombing of a Jerusalem pizza parlor was kicked off several social media sites this week.

Ahlam al-Tamimi is on the FBI's most-wanted list for her role in the 2001 suicide bombing of the Sbarro pizza shop on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization. 15 civilians were murdered in the attack, including seven children, and 130 people were wounded.

Tamimi, who currently lives in Jordan, has repeatedly bragged about her role in the deadly attack and has stated that her only regret is that more Israelis were not killed in the attack.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) notified Twitter and Instagram on April 23 that Tamimi was in violation of their policies and using their platforms to promote incitement to hatred and violence. In response, both platforms removed Tamimi's accounts this week.

"This was at least the eighth time in recent years that Tamimi had created and exploited a profile on Instagram or Twitter in order to propagate hate," the ADL said in a statement.

"There has not been a single time Twitter or Instagram has taken down these accounts on their own accord. Instead, it has taken civil society complaints to flag the content and get the company to remove her account."

Tamimi was serving 16 life sentences in Israel for her role in the Sbarro bombing when she was released in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange with Hamas for IDF soldier Gilad Schalit. The US Department of Justice filed a criminal complaint against Tamimi in 2013 for the deaths of two American citizens in the attack, and the American government has sought her extradition from Jordan.

Jordan has refused to extradite Tamimi despite the extradition treaty between the Hashemite Kingdom and the US.