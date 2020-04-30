Top PA official Al-Habbash: 'We were the “owners” of this land “for more than 6,000 years” – it will be liberated.'

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports Supreme Shari’ah Judge and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Shari'ah, Mahmoud Al-Habbash said: "They [Israel] know that this land has had people and owners for more than 6,000 years, and that we were here before them, before they were even known in history…

"He [Israel's PM Netanyahu] wants to express his animosity towards us, and his desire not to see a single living Palestinian. He acts out of a conviction deep in his heart and mind that a good Palestinian is a dead Palestinian…

"Palestine is ours and will be ours, regardless of how long it takes. It will be liberated, regardless of how long it takes, and regardless of how long the occupation lasts… Allah, 'forgive us our sins and the excess [committed] in our affairs and plant firmly our feet and give us victory over the infidel people.'... And do not leave a stolen homeland unliberated."