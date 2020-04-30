Defense Ministry COVID-19 procurement operation concludes

The Israel Defense Ministry Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) has concluded a month-and-a-half since the launch of its COVID-19 procurement operation.

Under the direction of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, and in coordination with the National Security Council and Health Ministry, the Defense Ministry launched an extensive international procurement and delivery program to provide essential equipment to medical teams on the front line of the fight against the pandemic. The DOPP worked in cooperation with Defense Ministry delegations to the U.S. and Germany, as well as with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), among other bodies in the Defense Ministry.

The following summarizes the achievements of the operation thus far: 61 million surgical masks, about 930,000 N95 masks, approximately 1 million testing swabs, and 811 ventilators (out of the thousands that will be delivered by the summer months), have been purchased and delivered to the Health Ministry.

Defense Ministry Defense Ministry COVID-19 procurement flight

Procurement summary thus far:

- 811 ventilators out of the thousands that have been acquired and that will be delivered to Israel’s medical system by the end of the summer;

- 61 million surgical masks (3 layers);

- 930,000 advanced N95 masks;

- 1.4 million waterproof protective suits and about 403,000 disposable gowns for medical teams;

- About 1 million testing kits;

- Reagents for about half a million tests;

- About 800,000 plastic protective screens for medical teams;

- Over 30 Ministry of Defense cargo flights landed in Israel since the beginning of the operation.

DOPP Deputy Director General Avi Dadon said: "The cooperation between the Defense Ministry, Prime Minister’s Office, the NSC, and the Health Ministry is what led us to a scenario in which our warehouses are full of medical equipment and tens of millions of medical items are currently being produced - only a month-and-a-half since we joined the national effort against the pandemic.

"While the equipment is produced and delivered, we are simultaneously preparing for a possible next wave of infection. As such, we will invest hundreds of millions of NIS in the Israeli industry to ensure our independence in the production of medical equipment to prepare for any future scenario.”