Blue and white in Belgrade

In honor of Israel's Independence Day, the city of Belgrade decided to illuminate its main buildings in blue and white.

The Serbian capital of Belgrade was painted in blue and white on Wednesday in honor of the 72nd Independence Day of the State of Israel.

To celebrate Israel’s birthday, the municipality of Belgrade decided to illuminate the city's main buildings in blue and white. The sites that were illuminated are the Ada Bridge, Slavija Square, Palace Albania and Branko's Bridge.

The Israeli Ambassador to Serbia, Alona Fisher-Kamm, said, "This is an extraordinary gesture on the part of the mayor of Belgrade, which indicates the special friendship between Israel and Serbia. Despite the fact that we are not in Israel on Independence Day, we feel Independence Day here in Belgrade and celebrate Israel's independence with Israel's many friends in Serbia. "

Other places in the world also shows tributes to Israel as it celebrates 72 years of independence. In San Francisco, for example, the town hall was lit up in blue and white.