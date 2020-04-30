Trump won't extend coronavirus social distancing guidelines

US President says federal government will not be extending social distancing guidelines, set to expire on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire on Thursday.

Trump also said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week, reported The Associated Press. He added that he's hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters.

“We're heartened that the worst of the pain and suffering is going to be behind us,” Trump said at a roundtable with executives from companies like Hilton and Toyota.

The President laid out a vision of a return to pre-coronavirus normalcy - “with or without” a vaccine - with packed restaurants and filled stadiums.

“I don't want people to get used to this,” Trump told reporters. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.”

Trump in his remarks announced that he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending more than a month mostly cooped up in the White House. He said he's planning a trip to Arizona next week, followed by a possible trip to Ohio.

“We're going to start to move around and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other,” he said, according to AP, adding that having people spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines “wouldn't look too good.”

The comments came as the US surpassed 60,000 domestic deaths from the novel coronavirus. The US recorded its one millionth coronavirus case on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday received the support of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) for his promotion of an anti-malarial drug to treat the coronavirus.

AAPS presented data obtained after a study of 2,333 coronavirus patients treated with the hydroxychloroquine drug. The study found that 91.6% of patients got better after being administered the drug.