World leaders congratulate Israel

US and Russian presidents and Prime Ministers from across Europe send congratulations to Prime Minister Netanyahu on Independence Day.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu received greetings from world leaders on the occasion of Israel's 72nd Independence Day.

Among those sending greetings were – inter alia – US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

US President Donald Trump wrote in the letter that he sent to Prime Minister Netanyahu, “The United States of America proudly joins you in commemorating the 72nd anniversary of Israel's independence. It gives me tremendous pride that the United States was the first country to recognize the newly re-established Jewish state in 1948.”

“Exactly seven decades to the day after Prime Minister Ben Gurion declared Israel's independence, Israel and the United States shared another historic moment when the United States opened its embassy in Israel's capital city, Jerusalem. This achievement has been one of many significant actions by my Administration to rebuild the U.S.-Israel relationship. This special relationship is built on our deeply rooted shared values. Israel is one of America's closest partners, and I look forward to continuing the productive US-Israel relationship in the coming year.”

“This Independence Day will occur as the world struggles to confront the challenges presented by COVID-19, and I want to commend our continuing close collaboration to protect our people and defeat this pandemic together,” concluded Trump.

Russian President Putin wrote, "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept warm congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday-Independence Day of the State of Israel.”

“Russia and Israel enjoy traditionally friendly relations. Our countries established substantive political dialogue as well as mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy, science and technology, humanitarian and other fields.”

“I am convinced that further strengthening of the whole range of bilateral ties entirely meets the core interests of the peoples of Russia and Israel, corresponds with ensuring stability and security in the Middle East. I sincerely wish you good health and success, as well as well-being, peace and prosperity to all citizens of Israel,” wrote the Russian President.

Ukraine President Zelensky wrote to Prime Minister Netanyahu, "On this prominent day of the independence of the Jewish state, I would like to express my fascination by the impressive Israelis' achievements in building a democratic prosperous country. I am convinced that all the progress became possible primarily because of the unity of the Jewish people during the troubled times of dangers and threats. For Ukraine, Israel – our true friend and reliable partner – is an extremely important example. I am sure that under your leadership the national unity government of Israel will successfully overcome the modern challenges caused by the global coronavirus pandemic."

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban noted in his letter, "I am particularly grateful for your initiatives that enabled our experts and companies to unite their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its effects. I can assure you that we are looking forward to continuing the development of Israeli-Hungarian relations with your upcoming fifth government as well."

Cyprus President Anastasiades wrote, "I wish to convey on behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Cyprus and myself personally, our warmest congratulations. I would also like to congratulate you for the political agreement to form a broad-based government. This is indeed a welcoming and realistic development that exemplifies Israel's vibrant democracy and shows dutiful leadership, aimed to serve the best interests of the Israeli people in these unprecedented times."