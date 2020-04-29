Government mulling further loosening of lockdown next week

Gov't reportedly considering loosening of restrictions including cancellation of order to keep close to home, opening outdoor markets.

The government is considering a further loosening of lockdown restrictions starting next week, Kan News reports.

According to the report, among the items being considered are the cancellation of the order requiring people to keep within a 100-meter radius of their homes when going out on non-essential excursions; the opening of open-air markets and indoor malls to a limited degree; the opening of vacation homes and hotels; and the opening of cinemas subject to strict regulations.

On Wednesday evening, the strict lockdown for Independence Day ended.

From tomorrow, restrictions on trade and movement will be significantly relaxed, with most shops allowed to open, most sports activities resuming in the coming days, and schools resuming classes next week from preschool through third grade.