'Israeli flags unite us all together - and now we need that more than ever'

The Zionist organization Im Tirtzu distributed thousands of Israeli flags this week throughout Israel in an effort to raise national morale amid the coronavirus crisis.

The flags were distributed in dozens of locations across the country, including in retirement homes, "coronavirus hotels" where people infected with the virus are in isolation, and new immigrant absorption centers.

Im Tirtzu's activists also distributed flags to IDF soldiers serving in Judea & Samaria and to bereaved families, who were also given bouquets of flowers.

According to Im Tirtzu, they launched this initiative in order to raise the morale of the people during the current health crisis.

The group noted that all of their efforts were coordinated with the relevant authorities and adhered to the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Im Tirtzu activist Ofir Levine noted: "Israeli flags unite us all together, which is needed now more than ever."

Tal Hadad, Im Tirtzu's Zefat Academic College branch coordinator, said: "We decided to raise the morale of the nation and remind the people that even with all the difficulties, we have an amazing country."