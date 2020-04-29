Canadian Conservative leader: We are proud to be strong allies of Israel

Andrew Scheer, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party: May Israel be blessed with peace, health and prosperity.

Andrew Scheer, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, on Tuesday issued a statement in honor of Israel’s Independence Day.

“Today, the Jewish community in Canada and around the world celebrates Yom Ha’Azmaut, Israel’s Independence Day,” wrote Scheer.

“As Canadians, we are proud to have been one of the first countries to recognize the state of Israel. And as Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, I announced that a Conservative government would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, and recognize the city as Israel’s rightful capital,” he added.

“In both good times and challenging times, we are proud to be strong allies and friends of the Jewish state of Israel,” continued Scheer, who noted that “Israel has achieved incredible things and has become not just a model democracy but a free and pluralistic society.

“On behalf of Canada’s Conservatives, I would like to wish our Israeli friends, and all members of the Jewish community both in Canada and around the world, a Happy 72nd Anniversary of Israeli independence.”

“May Israel be blessed with peace, health and prosperity. Yom Ha’Atzmaut Sameach!” concluded Scheer.

In February of 2018, the Conservatives said they would follow the US lead and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In August of that year, the party approved a resolution recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel and endorsing the moving of Canada's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if the Conservative Party wins the general elections.

The Conservatives, under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, held power from 2006 until 2015 when they lost to the Liberals in a general election.

Scheer lost in the last election to incumbent Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and has since said he would step down.

Peter MacKay, who seeks to replace Scheer as leader of the Conservative Party, recently indicated that he, too, would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem if elected.

“It has always been my personal view that Jerusalem is the undisputed capital of the State of Israel and that is where Canada’s embassy should be and under my leadership, will be located,” he tweeted in February.