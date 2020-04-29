Independence Day, an event of Biblical proportions

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast was recorded on Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers, just hours before the commencement of Israel’s 72nd Independence Day.

Our hosts share heartfelt sentiments, experiences and personal insight about what Israel means to us, for the Jewish people as well as for the whole world, and why it should be important to every person who loves the G-d of Israel.

This week’s double Torah reading of the portions of Acharei Mot and Kedoshim resonate with a call to holiness… ‘you shall be holy, for I Hashem your G-d am holy’ (Lev. 19:2). But how can we be holy? Our hosts suggest that it’s by connecting with G-d in this world of ours, and by connecting with each other as a reflection of G-d.

Jim Long and Rabbi Richman share a moving and powerful discussion about what it truly means to be holy, and bring it all back to what the State of Israel is really all about.

Happy Independence Day, and may we merit the Ultimate Redemption of all mankind.