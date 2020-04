Ceremony marking switch from Memorial Day to Independence Day begins with no audience this year due to coronavirus crisis.

The State ceremony marking the switch from Memorial Day to Independence Day began on Mount Herzl Tuesday evening.

The torch-lighting ceremony was held this year, marked "Connections in Israeli Society". Due to the coronavirus epidemic no audience was invited and the event was pre-recorded with the participation of top Israeli artists.

Thirteen people from all parts of Israeli society will ascend the main stage and light 12 torches alongside IDF soldiers.