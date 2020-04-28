Likud, Blue and White, press Supreme Court to reject anti-Netanyahu petition

The Blue and White party on Tuesday morning requested that the Supreme Court reject an appeal against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The appeal, submitted by the Movement for Quality Government, requests that the Supreme Court disqualify Netanyahu due to the charges submitted against him.

"Due to the very unusual circumstances that the State of Israel finds itself in, including three rounds of elections within a year and a half, social divisions, a healthcare crisis, an economic crisis, and legal uncertainty, the undersigned believe that the laws of balance and the public interests require the formation of an emergency and national unity government," Blue and White wrote in their request.

The Likud party also requested that the Supreme Court reject the appeal - which opposes both Netanyahu and the recently-signed coalition deal - outright.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz criticized MK Moshe Ya'alon's (Yesh Atid-Telem),statement to Galei Zahal that Israel this year "is not worthy of the sacrifice of those we lost."

Speaking to Channel 12,Gantz said Ya'alon's statement was "serious and I do not accept it. It would have been proper for it not to have been said."

"I don't intend to desecrate the holiness of Memorial Day with a political argument, and it doesn't matter what they say," he added.