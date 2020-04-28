Israel marks Memorial Day under coronavirus restrictions

State ceremony honoring Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror to feature Prime Minister, President, and IDF Chief of Staff.

Israel observed Memorial Day Tuesday under nationwide coronavirus restrictions, with few Israelis making the traditional visit the military cemeteries to honor fallen friends and family.

At 11:00 a.m. the nationwide two-minute siren was sounded honoring the 23,816 fallen Israeli soldiers and 4,166 victims killed in terrorist attacks against Israel.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions put in place to check the virus’ spread, checkpoints have been put in place at the entrances to military cemeteries across Israel, with only a few families permitted to visit the graves of friends or loved ones killed in Israel’s wars or in terror attacks against Israel.

Despite the coronavirus restrictions, the annual state Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen Israeli soldiers is set to be held at the Har Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

The ceremony will feature Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Supreme Court chief justice Esther Hayut and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

At 1:00 p.m., the state ceremony in honor of victims of terrorism will be held at Har Herzl military cemetery without a live audience.