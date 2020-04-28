Bnei Brak Mayor thanks the IDF

The mayor of Bnei Brak, Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, spoke on Monday night in honor of Memorial Day and praised the IDF soldiers who have helped the city's residents in recent weeks.

"As we do every year, on the eve of Memorial Day, we are gathered for a painful ceremony to raise the memory and commemorate those who fell in Israel’s wars, including 387 dear residents of our city," Rubinstein said at the city’s Memorial Day ceremony.

During his speech, the mayor expressed his gratitude to the soldiers who assisted the residents during the recent lockdown on the city, emphasizing that their actions "were done with all their heart and soul."

Later, he wished a quick recovery for the city's residents who have contracted coronavirus.

"This year, there is a difference in the memorial – due to the coronavirus pandemic that has sadly affected many of our dear compatriots, as it has done elsewhere in the world," Rubinstein added. "We pray and wish for the full and speedy recovery of the patients."