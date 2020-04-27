Memorial Day opening ceremony at Western Wall

Yom Hazikaron, Israel's Memorial Day to honor fallen soldiers and victims of hostilities, opens with a ceremony at the Western Wall.

At 8 PM, a one-minute siren will be heard in Israel, and the state ceremony at the Western Wall to begin Memorial Day for the victims of Israeli wars and hostilities will thus commence.

The ceremony will be held by President Reuven Rivlin, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Nahal Brigade Commander Col. Yisrael Shomer, fighters, and bereaved families.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Health Ministry guidelines, the ceremony is being held this year without a crowd. The memorial torch will be lit by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah, widow of Major-General Ehud Shelah who fell during the Yom Kippur War.

The number of Israeli war fallen since 1860 stands at 23,816. Since last year's Memorial Day to the present day, 42 fallen were added and another 33 disabled persons who died as a result of their disability and were recognized during the year as IDF fallen.

According to National Insurance Institute data, 3,153 civilians were killed in hostilities since the State's founding to date, and 4,166 people have been killed since 1860. This number also includes 120 foreign civilians killed in attacks in Israel, and 100 Israelis who perished abroad.

This year ceremonies were limited due to the coronavirus crisis, and national flags were placed with a black ribbon and bouquets, and memorial candles were lit on all the graves of IDF's fallen soldiers in all cemeteries throughout the State.