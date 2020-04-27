Watch: Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg forcibly removed from Knesset committee

Former Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg ejected from Knesset committee room during stormy discussion on Basic Law amendment.

Meretz MK and former Meretz party chairwoman Tamar Zandberg was ejected from a Knesset committee room Monday, during deliberations on changes to Israel’s Basic Law.

Following lengthy deliberations last night on proposed changes to the Basic Law of Israel regarding transitional governments, the special committee reconvened Monday morning to discuss changes recommended during Sunday night’s meeting.

During the deliberations Monday, shouting erupted between coalition and opposition lawmakers, prompting committee chairman Eitan Ginzburg to order several MKs to leave the room.

In addition, some lawmakers were removed from the room by Knesset security officials.

Among the MKs removed by force was Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), the former leader of the far-left Meretz faction.