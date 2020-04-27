Labor Ministry to install distress sensors in homes of childless seniors

Israel's Labor and Welfare Ministry will place distress sensors in the homes of childless elderly Israelis.

The sensors will be placed in the homes of 20,000 elderly Israelis who meet the criteria, which include being over 75 years of age, living alone, being childless, living off a pension and welfare stipend, and being known to local social services.

The eligible individuals also do not have a sensor installed by another source.

The sensors, which are from the Yad Sarah organization, will be installed at a one-time cost of 20 NIS ($5.70).

Senior citizens who would like the sensor installed in their homes but who do not meet the criteria will be able to receive a sensor in accordance with conditions agreed upon by the Labor and Welfare Ministry and Yad Sarah.