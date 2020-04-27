Father and son from MDA donate plasma after recovering from coronavirus

Yoel Galtt, 45, from Einav, a senior medic at MDA, contracted coronavirus a month and a half.

He was admitted to the Sharon hospital, and the next day his wife and two of his children were also found to have contracted the virus. About two weeks ago, when all the family members recovered, Yoel and one of his sons, Menachem, 20, an MDA EMT and dispatcher were back to work.

Last week you could see another facet of the Galtt family's commitment to saving lives, when Yoel and Menachem, as well as younger brother Levy, came to Magen David Adom's Blood Services Center, to donate plasma (the blood component that contains the corona's antibodies) to save the lives of patients with the virus in severe and moderate condition.

Yoel Galtt donates plasma MDA spokesperson

"It was really simple," Menachem Galtt said, "It's a tiny prick, like a blood test, and if I could spend less than an hour of my life saving patients, it's obvious I would, and I call on anyone who can to do just that."

MDA senior medic Yoel Galtt, Menachem and Levi's father said: "As a senior medic at Magen David Adom, I raised my children with the values of helping others and saving lives. Once enough time had passed since our recovery, and we could donate plasma in a simple procedure and help save Corona patients, we had no doubt we would."

"It is exciting to see MDA's employees help save patients' lives in every way they can," said MDA Deputy Director Genral- Blood Services, Prof. Eilat Shinar, "The procedure is very simple. We actually take blood from those who have recovered from the virus. During the process, the blood enters the machine which separates the plasma component and transfers it to a special bag, and all other blood components returned to the donor's body. The important donation of Yoel and his two sons can help save the lives of four to five patients with the Corona virus."

Magen David Adom's Blood Services continue to take plasma units from patients who have recovered from the corona virus, according to a therapeutic protocol set by the Ministry of Health experts committee. The project is based on the assumption that in the blood of the recovered, there is an amount of antibodies which can be used as effective treatment of patients. Corona patients who have recovered at least 14 days prior are welcome to donate plasma, in a simple procedure.