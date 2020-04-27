Despite the coronavirus: Jews from Ukraine will make Aliyah

Despite the restrictions on flights and the curfew, nine new olim from Ukraine will land in Israel on Monday morning.

The coronavirus is not stopping Jews from the world from making Aliyah. On Monday morning, nine Jews from Ukraine will land at the Ben Gurion Airport on a flight organized by the Jewish Agency and sponsored by the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

Those families of olim will join about 40 new olim who will be transferred to a 14-day isolation period at a hotel. This arrangement was organized by the government and the Jewish Agency and funded by the International Christian Embassy.

"Among all the bad news related to the coronavirus, the news of Jews who are finding their way to Israel these days is encouraging," said Dr. Jürgen Bühler, president of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

"We are thrilled to be part of this unique chapter in the unification of Jews these days, that even when an epidemic has brought about a world curfew, it does not stop Jews from coming home to Israel."