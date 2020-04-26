Netanyahu 'confident' Trump will back plan to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria

Amid hints that Labor MKs could oppose plan to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu says Trump will support the move.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed confidence Sunday that President Donald Trump will back Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty to large swaths of Judea and Samaria later this year.

In a video statement to the European Coalition for Israel (ECI) Sunday afternoon, Netanyahu said he believed Trump would stand by his promise to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and in all Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria.

“My friends, for decades I have been fighting those sought to deny the millennial connection of the Jewish people to our homeland. I am proud to say that the decades-long struggle has borne fruit.”

“Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel’s rights in all of Judea and Samaria. And President Trump pledged to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley.”

“A couple of months from now, I am confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after San Remo, the promise of Zionism is being realized.”

Netanyahu’s video statement was delivered as part of the ECI’s conference marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Resolution, which enshrined Britain’s Balfour Declaration into international law, allocating the historic Land of Israel for a future Jewish national homeland, to be administered by Britain as the Mandate for Palestine.

The broadcast featured Chris Mitchell, the Middle East bureau chief for the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

Earlier on Sunday, lawmakers from the three-MK Labor faction hinted that they do not plan to support the government’s effort to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria this summer.

Labor chairman Amir Peretz, who is expected to be appointed as Minister of the Economy in the upcoming government, said that “if a unilateral annexation is brought to the Knesset for a vote, the Labor party will vote against.”