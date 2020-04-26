On the eve of Israel's 72nd Independence Day, the Israeli population numbers 9,190,000, The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced Sunday.

Of the State of Israel's population, 6.806 million, or 74%, are Jews, 1.93 million, 21%, are Arabs, and 454,000 are defined as "other" (5% of the population).

Since the previous Independence Day, the country's population has increased by 171,000, or by 1.9%, which includes about 180,000 newborn babies during the year, and 32,000 new immigrants. 44,000 people died over the last year.

At the establishment of the state, the population of Israel numbered 806,000. Since then 3.3 million immigrants have arrived, approximately 44% of them since 1990.

The CBS estimates that by 2030, Israel's population will number 11 million people and that on the 100th Independence Day, in 2048, 15.2 million people will live in Israel.

45% of the world's Jewish population live in Israel. About 78% of the Jews in the country are Sabras (born in Israel). Nearly 950,000 children aged 0-4 live in Israel. About 50,000 people aged 90 and over live in Israel.

The Israeli population is young compared to developed countries: 28% of Israeli residents are children up to the age of 14, while the average in OECD countries is 18%. The proportion of people aged 65 and over in the population is 12% compared to the average of 17% in other OECD countries.