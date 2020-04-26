Tags:Hula Valley
Watch: Pelicans head north
Some 2,500 pelicans take flight from Hula Nature Reserve, heading north for Europe, where they are expected to stay during summer.
Heading north
Yoram Malka, Nature and Parks Authority
Tags:Hula Valley
