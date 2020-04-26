Ecuador woman thought dead from COVID-19 found alive weeks later

After a 3 week coma, 74 year old woman wakes up, surprising doctors after telling them her name.

A 74 year old Ecuadorian woman thought to have died last month from coronavirus has been found to be alive, BBC reported.

On March 27, a local hospital told the family of Alba Maruri, a resident of the city of Guayaquil, that she had died.

According to a local report cited by BBC, the family was shown a corpse in the hospital morgue, but was not allowed to approach the body for fear that they would become infected.

The body was later cremated and the ashes sent to the family.

However, on Thursday, after a three week coma, Maruri awoke, surprising doctors after telling them her name and asking to call her sister to pick her up.

A team from the hospital visited the family to apologize, attributing the mix-up to chaos at the hospital due to the number of coronavirus cases.

The family is asking authorities for compensation to reimburse them for the cost of the cremation. Maruri has also been bought a new mattress, as her family had thrown her old one away after she had been presumed dead.