Most Israelis support unity government

Most Israelis support the new unity government agreed upon this week between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, finds a poll published on Channel 12 News on Friday.

56% of respondents said they were in favor of the unity government and 29% said they were opposed.

Of those who identify themselves as being on the right, 67% said they support the establishment of the unity government. 18% said they oppose.

Of those who identify themselves as being on the center-left, 43% were in favor of the Gantz-Netanyahu unity government and 43% said they opposed it.

Asked who made more concessions in the agreement, only 17% of the public thought Netanyahu made more concessions, while 52% thought Gantz made more. 21% said they both made an equal number of concessions.

Among those who define themselves as being on the right, 26% thought that Netanyahu made more concessions for the establishment of the unity government, 40% thought Gantz made more concessions, and 23% thought they both made an equal number of concessions.

Of those who define themselves being on the center-left, only 4% thought that Netanyahu made more concessions and 72% believed that Gantz made more concessions for the unity government. 15% believe they both made equal concessions.

Only 38% of respondents said they believe that Netanyahu will keep his promise for a rotation with Gantz and will vacate the role of Prime Minister in a year and a half. More than 45% do not believe Netanyahu will do so.

Asked what the public found most disturbing in the establishment of the unity government, 37% said that the large number of ministers was the most disturbing, 21% said what was most disturbing to them was the fact that Netanyahu would serve as Prime Minister despite his indictments, and 11% named the fact that Yaakov Litzman would continue as Health Minister as being the most disturbing.

11% said that they are most disturbed by the fact that the agreement stipulates that two official residences, one for Netanyahu and one for Gantz, would be would be set up at the expense of the state. 3% answered that they are most disturbed by the fact that there will be no change in the Draft Law.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)