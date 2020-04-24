Blue and White, Labor, sign coalition agreement

The Blue and White party on Friday morning signed a coalition agreement with Labor, bringing the smaller party into a unity government with the Likud.

According to the agreement, Labor's MK Amir Peretz will serve as Economy and Industry Ministry, as well as a cabinet member. MK Itzik Shmuli will serve as Welfare and Social Services Minister.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz said, "I congratulate Labor Chairman MK Amir Peretz, who is an experienced parliamentary and ministerial leader and represents a very important and significant social issue, and MK Itzik Shmuli, from one of the most diligent and social MKs, on joining the Blue and White bloc in the upcoming government."

Peretz said: "We are joining a unity government of equality, with a rotation for the seat of Prime Minister in another year and a half. In the government, we will take the lead on social policies, which will rebuild the welfare state and handle the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis."

Explaining his party's decision, Shmuli said: "Facing a million unemployed, collapsing entrepreneurs, and young pensioners who are begging for help, we will not stand indifferent - we must be their voice and their shield within the government. The government which we agreed to join is a national and equal emergency government. We will be part of the Blue and White bloc, and we intend to advance a true social policy."