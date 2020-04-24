Israel donates ton of rice to the needy of Vietnam

Israeli Embassy donates ton of rice to those in Vietnamese capital who lost jobs due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Israeli Embassy in Vietnam has donated one ton of rice to the needy in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital.

Hundreds of needy, most of whom have lost their sources of income due to the coronavirus epidemic, have received three kilograms (almost seven pounds) of rice, enabling them to feed their families for a week.

Nadav Ashkar, Israel's Ambassador in Vietnam, speaking to Vietnamese media, said, "This donation expresses the Israeli spirit, a spirit of mutual responsibility and assistance."

"It also symbolizes the friendship of the Israeli people with the people of Vietnam, and I hope that it will ease the lives of the people here."