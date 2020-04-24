Progress towards the world healing from COVID-19

The Divine, prophetic trajectory of the month of Iyar, the month of healing.

This week the Jerusalem Lights podcast prepares to welcome the new month of Iyar, anniversary of the building of the First Temple, and wondrous month of healing.

Perfect timing for Israel Independence Day and, we pray, progress towards the world’s healing from COVID-19.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share powerful and penetrating insights regarding the Torah’s empowerment and celebration of the sanctity and stature of Womanhood, as well as the elusive concept of the spiritual illness of tzarat, in this week’s double Torah reading of the portions of Tazria and Metzora.

An inspiring and uplifting program not to miss.