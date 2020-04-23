UN: Israeli annexation plans are a 'growing threat'

United Nations Mideast envoy warns Israel not to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, calling it a 'dangerous prospect'.

The United Nations’ special envoy to the Middle East warned Israel Thursday against applying sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, joining the European Union’s foreign affairs chief in urging the Jewish state not to alter the status quo in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking in a video briefing with the UN Security Council Thursday, the envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, warned that Israeli “annexation” of parts of Judea and Samaria would be a “devastating blow” to the two-state solution, AFP reported.

Citing the “continued confrontation and fighting, as the human toll of war continues to rise," Mladenov called Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty to areas designated for Israel by the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan “dangerous”, warning they could threaten regional peace.

"The dangerous prospect of annexation by Israel of parts of the occupied West Bank is a growing threat," Mladenov said.

Mladenov also claimed that Israel applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria would constitute a violation of international law, and that it would "deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution, close the door to a renewal of negotiations, and threaten efforts to advance regional peace."

Earlier on Thursday, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also warned Israel against applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, saying that any such move would “constitute a serious violation of international law. The European Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly.”