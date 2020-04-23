German chancellor Angela Merkel: 'Germany won't return to life pre-coronavirus'

Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that Germany is just entering opening stages of coronavirus pandemic. 'We can't return to life as we knew it'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Thursday that the country was just entering the opening stages of the coronavirus pandemic: "Germany will have to live with the virus for a long time," she said.

In a speech at the German parliament, Merkel urged lawmakers to avoid complacency, telling them that the reality was not going to change significantly: "We cannot return to life as we knew it before the coronavirus." She added, "We must not lose strength before reaching the end of the pandemic - otherwise we may get punished for it. We're in this for the long term."

Germany appears to well off when it comes to the handling of the pandemic in terms of limiting human losses and damage to the economy compared to other European nations. The country's expansive health care system and balanced budget are receiving their due praise for allowing it to continue to function despite the onslaught of COVID-19.