Report: Good chance of prisoner exchange between Israel, Hamas

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Thursday estimated that the prospect of a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas is increasing every day, "Hamas is interested in a two-stage deal."

The source, according to the Channel 13 report, said that in accordance with the organization's request and as a gesture of goodwill, Egypt, as mediator between Israel and Hamas, released four Palestinian Arab doctors from Gaza who were arrested in the country a year and a half ago.

Five others - including one in Hamas' "military arm," are still detained. Egypt reportedly promised to release the detainees later without committing to a timetable.

According to "Al-Akhbar," Israel has presented a positive attitude towards achieving an agreement, but made it dependent on the establishment of a unity government - which was actually realized earlier this week.