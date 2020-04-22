This is what Netanyahu proposed to Yamina

During video conference with DM Bennett, PM offered Yamina Housing and Jerusalem Affairs, and Foreign Affairs for second half of term.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud negotiating team convened a video conference Wednesday evening with Yamina Chairman Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and his representative Tal Gan-Zvi.

According to Kan, during the meeting the Prime Minister offered the party the Housing portfolio for the whole term and the Foreign Affairs portfolio for the second half of it. In addition, the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio was offered to the party.

Though not stated explicitly in the discussion, Yamina was dissatisfied with the proposal and demands at least one other deputy minister and a significant committee head - possibly the Constitution Committee.

Party officials said the one with a firm stance against joining the Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government is Transportation Minister and National Union Chair Bezalel Smotrich.

According to the officials, Smotrich argues that, from an ideological point of view, participation in the government may drag Yamina into support for moves that it opposes today - from both an economic and political point of view.

The two parties, Likud and Yamina, issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting saying, "The meeting was positive. It was agreed that a follow-up meeting would be scheduled."