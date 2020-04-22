Pompeo: 'Annexation is an Israeli decision'

"That’s an Israeli decision and we will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in a private setting.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “annexation of the West Bank” was an “Israeli decision.”

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Pompeo praised the newly-formed unity government in Israel.

“We’re happy a new government was formed. We don’t think a fourth election would have been in Israel’s best interest, but we’ll leave that to them. We don’t think it’s in the world’s best interest, we’re glad there’s now a fully-formed government in Israel.”

“As for annexation of the West Bank," he added, "the Israelis will ultimately make those decisions. That’s an Israeli decision and we will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in a private setting.”

According to the agreement for a unity government signed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White Chair Benny Gantz, the government will be able to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria in accordance with the Trump administration's "Deal of the Century" as of early July.