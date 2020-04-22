UK death rates from COVID-19 may be more than double official numbers

As number of total excess deaths in UK reaches over 41,000, analysis questions if official numbers are accurate.

The United Kingdom has confirmed 17,337 deaths from coronavirus, but the actual numbers may be much higher, a Financial Times analysis showed.

According to the analysis, as many as 41,000 people across the UK may have died of the virus, but the official numbers include only deaths recorded in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Times' figures are extrapolated from Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures published on Tuesday, and includes deaths which occurred outside hospitals as well.

The statistics showed that during the week ending on April 10, the number of total deaths were 75% above normal rates in both England and Wales, representing a 20-year high: During that week, 18.516 people died, compared with a five-year average of 10,520 for the same week. Similar patterns could be seen in both Scotland and Northern Ireland, the Times added.

In addition, hospital records of deaths arrive approximately four days after they occur, the report said.

It also estimated that the total number of excess deaths by April was 41,102. In care homes alone across the UK, the number of excess deaths may have reached nearly 11,000.

According to ONS, the majority of excess deaths - 70% - were in citizens aged over 75 years of age.