Terror plot targeting Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium foiled

Israeli security forces have broken up a terrorist cell suspected of plotting a series of major terror attacks on civilian and military targets in Jerusalem and Samaria, it was revealed Wednesday.

The terror cell, which was affiliated with the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization, had planned attacks on a number of targets including Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem and IDF positions in the Binyamin District of Samaria, north of the capital.

Last month, three Hamas terrorists from the cell were arrested by Israeli forces and transferred to the Shin Bet internal security service for interrogation.

The terrorists included 27-year-old Ahmed Sajdia, a resident of Qalandiya, near Jerusalem; 24-year-old Omer Ayd, an Israeli citizen who was residing of Deir Jarir in the eastern Binyamin District of Samaria, near the Jordan Valley; and 26-year-old Mahmud Hamad, a resident of Kafr 'Aqab, an Arab town which straddles the border of Jerusalem on the city’s eastern periphery.

The three suspects met each other during their studies at Bir Zeit University, where Hamas has an active outreach operation among students.

The terror cell was broken up and the suspects arrested during a joint operation of the Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police.