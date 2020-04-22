CDC director warns: Second coronavirus wave in the US may be worst than first

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that a second wave of coronavirus could be even deadlier than the current wave.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Redfield said that "There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through."

He emphasized that a recurrence of COVID-19 during the winter months would coincide with the annual flue season, potentially overwhelming the healthcare system.

"We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," he said, adding that "when I've said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don't understand what I mean."

He urged that Americans be sure to get the flu shot this year, since two respiratory outbreaks at once could put "unimaginable" strain on the healthcare system. Had the current outbreak coincided with peak flu season, he stressed, it would have made the situation "really, really, really, really difficult."

When asked, Redfield responded that the protests against lockdowns and social distancing orders were "not helpful" and that social distancing is the key to controlling the spread of coronavirus.