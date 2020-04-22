More rain on the way - after heat wave

Israel to see flip-flopping weather throughout week, with hot, dry, weather followed by rainfall.

Israel may see a bout of hot, sunny weather followed by a return of last week's wintry weather.

Wednesday will see a significant rise in temperature, with the weather becoming hot and dry, similar to a heat wave. Beginning in the afternoon, the air will begin to cool and winds will pick up. In central and southern Israel, there may be haze. There may be localized sandstorms.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop significantly, returning to seasonal average.

Friday will see a significant rise in temperatures, especially in central and southern Israel, where the weather will be hot and dry. Harsh winds will blow, and there may be haze in central and southern Israel, as well as local sandstorms. There may be local rainfall.

Saturday will see a drop in temperatures, and there may be local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop significantly, to lower than seasonal average.

Meanwhile, Israel's Water Authority has reported that the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) currently stands at 208.93 meters below sea level, and 13 centimeters below the upper red line signalling that the lake is full.