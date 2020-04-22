Netanyahu to meet Yamina leaders ahead of formation of new government

Will Yamina be a part of the new national unity government? Prime Minister to meet with Yamina leaders to secure party's support for gov't.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to meet with leaders of the Yamina party Wednesday in a bid to win the party’s support for the national unity government Netanyahu will form with the Blue and White party.

Netanyahu hopes to keep Yamina in the coalition government and retain a wide right-wing majority in the coalition, despite the likely loss of ministerial positions for Yamina in the new coalition.

“Netanyahu wants them with him in the government,” sources in the Likud told Israel Hayom. “Even though they speak out against Netanyahu, he wants them in.”

During the Likud’s negotiations with Blue and White, Yamina chastised the prime minister’s failure to keep the party updated on the talks.

Yamina chairman and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has stated that the loss of some of the party’s ministerial positions would not prevent Yamina from remaining in the government – so long as agreements can be reached on core issues and the government does not adopt Blue and White’s left-of-center positions.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with the leaders of the other members of the right-wing bloc as well, though there are no outstanding problems likely to prevent the inclusion of the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties in the new government, given the fact that neither faction is expected to receive less representation in the next coalition.