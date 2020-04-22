'Netanyahu collected materials on Gantz and Ashkenazi'

Former PM Ehud Barak claims that Netanyahu collected information on Blue and White leaders in order to force them to join government.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Tuesday attacked the leaders of Blue and White following their agreement on a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The stench that emerges from this agreement appears to be an obscene and corrupt deal the essence of which is this: [Gabi] Ashkenazi and [Benny] Gantz receive a release from threats of subjugation or harm through personal and criminal issues that Balfour has collected on them," Barak claimed in an interview with Channel 12 News. "In exchange, they grant Netanyahu a release from trial and then from further investigations."

"There is no other explanation," Barak continued. "I know Gantz well, he may be weak or naïve, but he's honest. He would not have gone this far it if it wasn't for the materials collected about him."

The Likud said in response, "It is absurd to hear moral preaching from Ehud Barak, the friend of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was also saved by the skin of his teeth in the saga involving his fictitious associations."