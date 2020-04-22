IKEA to reopen its branches

IKEA branches in Rishon Lezion, Netanya and Tel Aviv Port will open for limited hours and without the restaurants.

Home furnishings chain IKEA will open some of its branches in Israel on Wednesday.

The branches that will open are in Rishon Lezion, Netanya and the kitchen shop in the Tel Aviv Port. Operating hours will be limited and the branches will adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

IKEA’s branches in Israel closed on March 15 when it was decided that shopping malls will be shut down. More than a thousand workers have been laid off and were also required to return their mobile phones "until the crisis is over".

The company has now been authorized to open its stores subject to the limits set by the Ministry of Health, which include marking two meters between customers at checkout, a partition between employees and customers, work in regular shifts as well as maintaining hygiene and frequent cleaning.